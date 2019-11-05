WATCH: Video shows suspects enter elderly man’s home before attacking him

When police arrived, the victim was in a wheelchair, bleeding heavily from his face and head

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are looking for five suspects they say robbed and beat an elderly man.

It happened Sunday evening at the Warrenwood Apartments on Palmyra Road. In the video above, you can see five people — believed to be teens — riding their bikes through the parking lot.

Then you see one suspect go to the victim’s door. According to reports, he asked to use the restroom.

After he was let in, the other suspects rushed inside.

Det. Wayne Mackey said four of the suspects were male and one was female.

“Just the fact the violence involved in this, he has had to be transferred to another hospital. He does have serious injuries. They could have gotten what they wanted without putting their hands on this gentleman but for some reason, they pistolwhipped him — an 80-year-old man.”

According to reports, the victim told police the suspect he let in began beating him in the head with a gun.

The group then forced him to open a safe. Police said they stole prescription medication, a bank card and a shotgun before leaving the apartment and taking off on their bikes.

The victim was able to call his daughter after the attack, who called 911.

When police arrived, the victim was in a motorized wheelchair, bleeding heavily from his face and head, according to the report.

Right now, police believe they may have a person of interest but say they need the public’s help identifying the suspects.

“If they can help us to ID these individuals, there’s gotta be parents out there or these kids are with somebody and we need to know who they are so we can get them in custody and get the shotgun off the road,” Mackey said.

Mackey said the victim has serious head injuries and remains in the hospital.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Mackey at the Warren Police Department by calling 330-841-2512.