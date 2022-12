YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan will deliver his final remarks on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

He is expected to speak around 10 a.m. today.

Ryan ran for Senate but was defeated by Trump-backed Republican J.D. Vance in the November election.

Ryan is finishing out his 10th term in Congress, where he represents Ohio’s 13th U.S. House District.

