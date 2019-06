The driver was not in the truck when the fire started and no one was hurt

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A truck caught fire at the Pilot Truck Stop on Route 7 near the Ohio Turnpike Friday.

Thick, black smoke could be seen for miles. A viewer sent us video of the fire.

The driver was not in the truck when the fire started and no one was hurt.

Fire investigators are still looking into how it started.