WATCH: Tim Ryan’s son runs to him in airport after time apart

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan got a sweet surprise when he landed in Florida Thursday night for debate prep.

Ryan, who is among the 20 Democratic presidential candidates, had been in D.C.

His family — including his 5-year-old son, Brady — was in Ohio.

They decided to meet up in Fort Myers, Florida as Ryan prepares for his second round of CNN debates at the end of the month.

When little Brady saw his dad in the airport, he couldn’t contain his excitement.

Ryan shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “The best.”

