LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News at 6

WATCH: Tim Ryan’s son runs to him in airport after time apart

Local News

When little Brady saw his dad again, he couldn't contain his excitement

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan got a sweet surprise when he landed in Florida Thursday night for debate prep.

Ryan, who is among the 20 Democratic presidential candidates, had been in D.C.

His family — including his 5-year-old son, Brady — was in Ohio.

They decided to meet up in Fort Myers, Florida as Ryan prepares for his second round of CNN debates at the end of the month.

When little Brady saw his dad in the airport, he couldn’t contain his excitement.

Ryan shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “The best.”

Watch the video above to see the cute reunion!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story