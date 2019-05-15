WATCH: Surveillance video from University at Larchmont shooting

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police released surveillance video showing what they said led up to a shooting at a Warren sports bar on Larchmont Avenue NE.

Three people were hurt when a man fired shots into University at Larchmont on Friday evening.

Police said before the shooting, the suspect — which they identified as Ryan Rulong — came into the bar and sat alone for about 20 minutes. He left by climbing over a fence surrounding the outdoor patio but fell, police said.

The video shows two customers check on the man. The man in the video then walked away after exchanging words with the customers, later smashing a beer bottle on the road.

About an hour later, police said a white truck drove by and shots were fired into the bar.

Police said they determined that Rulong was the shooter.

Video shows the customers ducking for cover under the bar.

Watch the video above to see more.