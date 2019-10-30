WATCH: Security camera catches armed robbery at Warren Family Dollar

Two masked suspects walked into a Family Dollar and pointed a gun at two employees working

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police have released video of an armed robbery that happened over the weekend.

It happened at Family Dollar on Elm Road Saturday night.

Two masked men walked into the store and pointed a gun at two employees working.

One of the men stuffed a backpack with cash from the register, while another held a gun to the clerk’s back as he opened a second cash drawer.

The men got away with money and a few packs of cigarettes.

Warren police are hoping someone can identify the suspects.

If you know who the culprits are, you’re asked to call the Warren Police Department at 330-841-2512.