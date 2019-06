The area is southeast of Brookfield, around the Masury area

(WKBN) – Our Live Drive Action Cam recorded a tornado blowing across State Route 82 in Trumbull County Sunday afternoon.

If you look carefully, you can see what looks like a funnel cloud move from the left side of the screen, crossing the road.

This happened around 4:45 p.m. southeast of Brookfield around the Masury area.

On Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed the tornado touchdown.