WATCH: Police dash cam video captures conversation before last week’s deadly shooting in Warren

David Rigg was killed in the officer-involved shooting on Hamilton Street SW

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police released dash cam video of last week’s officer-involved shooting on Hamilton Street SW that killed 44-year-old David Rigg.

You can’t see much in the video, but you can hear the conversation before the shooting.

Officer: “David.”

Rigg: “I don’t give a [expletive] about any of you all, shoot me!”

Officer: “David, we’ve been talking, man. Come on, let’s not go this route.”

Rigg: “[Inaudible] [expletive]”

Officer: “David.”

Rigg: “Shoot me! You’re the only one that ain’t flashing twice, shoot me!”

Officer: “David, come on.”

Rigg: “Just to let you know, I’m not –“

*Gunshots*

Officers: “Shots fired! Shots fired! Shots fired! Shots fired! Shots fired!”

You can watch the nearly half-hour video in its entirety above.

