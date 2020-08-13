WATCH: Police dash cam video captures conversation before last week’s deadly shooting in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police released dash cam video of last week’s officer-involved shooting on Hamilton Street SW that killed 44-year-old David Rigg.
You can’t see much in the video, but you can hear the conversation before the shooting.
Officer: “David.”
Rigg: “I don’t give a [expletive] about any of you all, shoot me!”
Officer: “David, we’ve been talking, man. Come on, let’s not go this route.”
Rigg: “[Inaudible] [expletive]”
Officer: “David.”
Rigg: “Shoot me! You’re the only one that ain’t flashing twice, shoot me!”
Officer: “David, come on.”
Rigg: “Just to let you know, I’m not –“
*Gunshots*
Officers: “Shots fired! Shots fired! Shots fired! Shots fired! Shots fired!”
You can watch the nearly half-hour video in its entirety above.
