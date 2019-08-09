Watch out for no parking zones during festival season

We've had several people call us, saying they've gotten tickets or their cars have been towed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When there are festivals going on in downtown Youngstown, parking can be a problem. Several people have contacted us, saying they got tickets or their cars were towed because they were parked illegally during festivals.

In the summertime, festivals happen almost every week.

Police said it’s important to obey all signs and warnings.

“We always post any road closures that we are aware of, any scheduled events where we are going to close the road down for towing vehicles,” said Youngstown Police Lt. Bill Ross. “We post it on there every time. There’s adequate warning given.”

Police do try to find the vehicles’ owners before towing them but Ross said sometimes that’s impossible.