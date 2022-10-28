YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A recent shootout that took place on the West Side of Youngstown was caught on surveillance camera.

The person who provided the footage did not wish to go on camera but showed multiple angles of the shootout between two vehicles.

It happened on October 22 around 1:30 p.m. In the video, you can see a black car turn from Vestal Road onto Rhoda Avenue. Moments later, an SUV traveling in the opposite direction on Rhoda Avenue is seen. Then shots began being fired.

At one point, you can see a man hanging out of a window of the SUV firing a gun toward the black car. Then, you can see what looks like bullets hitting the back of the car. Shortly after, the SUV turns around in a yard and chases after the car.

The person who sent in the video said his home was hit by gunfire, and a bullet went through his front door and hit a wall inside while he was home. He said the neighborhood is usually quiet but this frustrates him and he wants something to be done.

A police report said that at one point, someone in a white Mustang appeared and picked up shell casings after a witness said she heard about 40 gunshots.