Watch: Members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra live on First News

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra talked with WKBN First News This Morning during the morning show Tuesday. (Watch the full interview in the video above).

The group will perform at the Covelli Centre for two shows on November 15.

Band members Al Pitrelli and Kayla Reeves joined 27 First News This Morning anchors Dan Martin and Chelsea Spears from New York.

Reeves said one of the great things about the Trans-Siberian show is that it is appealing to many people.

“There is something for everyone. If you like musical theater, if you like big productions, there is really something that appeals to everyone — the whole family,” said band member Kayla Reeves.

Pitrelli said the Trans-Siberian’s show will be totally different this year but will be based on their first album, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.”

“We will have the biggest, craziest, over-the-top show, production-wise, as well. Folks in your community that have been seeing us for 20 or 21 years, they haven’t seen anything like this before,” he said.

Ohio holds a special place in the band’s heart. Pitrelli said some of their earliest shows were performed locally.

“Ohio put us on the map 21 years ago. The first shows we ever did were in Ohio,” he said.