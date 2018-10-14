WATCH: Officers arrest man at Boardman gas station Video

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - Police said one man was arrested at GetGo Gas Station in Boardman on Saturday.

According to the Boardman police chief, they were called about a man reportedly near Walmart holding a gun and they later found his vehicle at GetGo on South Avenue.

In the video, officers give orders to a man with guns drawn, and he slowly walks backward with his hands up.

The 27 News Team is working to find out more about this arrest.

Check back with 27 First News for updates on this developing story.