YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a heartwarming reunion at the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Office Friday.

Deacon came in as a stray on June 30 and the current owners weren’t able to take him back.

On Friday, he was reunited with his original owner after three years. Deacon couldn’t contain his excitement.

The owner said he gave Deacon to family friends almost three years ago and had no idea he’d been lost. When he saw the posts online, he couldn’t wait to come get him back.