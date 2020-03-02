Detective identifies victims in double homicide on Youngstown’s south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Detective Blackburn identified the victims in a double homicide on the city’s south side Saturday afternoon.

Police found 25-year-old Cierra Morris and her father, 58-year-old LeRoy Morris, with gunshot wounds at the 500 block of West Judson Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Both victims were taken St. Elizabeth’s where they later died.

One man, 30-year-old John Bruner III was taken into custody after the shooting. He is in the Mahoning County Jail on an aggravated murder charge.

Police said Brunner is the father of a child with Cierra Morris. They said the two were no longer together, but they had been in contact due to their child.

Bruner will be arraigned in municipal court later on Monday.

This marks the city’s seventh homicide of the year. Four out of the seven have taken place on the south side of Youngstown.

Youngstown officials held a press conference on Monday to give updates on the incident.