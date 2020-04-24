Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown speaks out against racist comments

The mayor said he has spoken with the city prosecutor about racist and potentially threatening comments that were made about the city's fire chief

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The mayor of Youngstown took to his Facebook page Friday to address racist comments made toward the city’s fire chief Barry Finley.

Mayor Tito Brown stated the comments made were inexcusable and disgusting to read.

According to a press release from the city, comments were left under a Facebook post that read the following:

Rosemarie: “With all that is going on we don’t need petty bulls**t… Do the job wisely or boot him out!!! Drag his a** on the back of one of your trucks…!!!”

John Thomas: “Who are you talking about?”

Rosemarie: “… your chief…”

John Thomas: “I thought that’s what you meant but I wasn’t sure.“

The Mayor said the comments encouraged violence and threatening behavior toward the fire chief.

“This type of talk, whether you believe it is free speech or not, is unacceptable,” he said.

The mayor said he has spoken with the city prosecutor about the situation and it will be addressed appropriately.

“I want all the citizens to know that this type of behavior will not be condoned or accepted by anyone, whether you’re on Facebook or in person,” he said.

Mayor Brown stated that he does want this incident documented in a police report because this is “crossing the line.”



“We’re not sure yet but if there is an opportunity that we can charge this woman, if that is the case, using this name, then we will,” he said.

In the press conference, Mayor Brown credited the chief with caring deeply for his position and his community.