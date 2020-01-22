Watch live: Warren officials to react to allegations against officer accused of lying

Breaking News
Warren officials to react to allegations against officer accused of lying

A second press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. concerning allegations against a Warren officer accused of lying about a shooting

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A second press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday concerning allegations against a Warren officer accused of lying about a shooting.

According to investigators, Officer Noah Linnen, 23, changed his story about what happened multiple times, leading them to believe he was lying about what happened.

Linnen was booked into the jail just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. He’s facing charges of tampering with evidence, falsification, interrupting public service and inducing panic.

He scheduled to be back in court Feb. 20.

Check back here for updates on this developing story. WKBN will be live streaming the press conference.

