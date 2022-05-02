LORAIN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local leaders gathered in Lorain Monday in support of a proposed submarine facility that will be a partnership between Lorain and Lordstown.

The Ohio AFL-CIO, the Ohio State Building and Construction Trades Council, the AFL-CIO Metal Trades Department and Bartlett Maritime Corporation gathered in support of the Bartlett Maritime project in Lorain, OH and Lordstown, OH.

The rally was attended by Senator Sherrod Brown, Congressman Tim Ryan, leaders and workers from area unions and representatives from Bartlett Maritime Corporation. The Bartlett Maritime Plan proposes to build a submarine service facility in Lorain and a component repair facility in Lordstown to service the submarines of the U.S. Navy.

If it becomes a reality, the proposal would create 4,000 permanent metal trades union jobs, as well as 2,000 to 3,000 construction jobs.