Watch live: Chris Higbee concert and Austintown Fireworks Celebration

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News is teaming with the Austintown trustees and Hollywood Gaming to bring you a summer concert with fireworks.

You can watch the show in the video player above, beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday, June 27.

Country singer Chris Higbee and his band will be the entertainment from 9-10 p.m. online and on MyYTV. Then, the fireworks will air both on MyYTV and FOX Youngstown.

Dave Sess and Alexis Walters will be your hosts.

Prior to the concert and fireworks show, there were events, including “Party on the Plaza” at the Austintown Plaza, that began at 4 p.m., for those who want to attend in person. The schedule is listed below: