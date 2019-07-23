WATCH: How is human trafficking affecting victims in our area?

The trafficker will provide them with basic needs, such as food and shelter. Then, the trafficker will hook them on drugs.

Although men can be victims of human trafficking as well, Judge Renee DiSalvo said it is mostly women they are seeing.

Women are lured by traffickers who may be kind to them in the beginning, but traffickers also prey on their weaknesses. Often, they target women who come from broken homes or a history of abuse and poverty.

Judge DiSalvo and Officer Kelly Jankowski, of the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force explain in the video above how human trafficking affects women in our area.