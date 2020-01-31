WATCH: Handel’s COO on company expansion and customer loyalty

This year, there will be 16 new Handel's Ice Cream shops across the country

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Handel’s Ice Cream Chief Operating Officer Jim Brown sat down with us Thursday afternoon to talk about the local company’s growth and who’s to thank.

This year, there will be 16 new Handel’s Ice Cream shops across the country. There are already 50 shops in 10 states.

Brown said they owe it all to the customers in their backyard.

He said most of the Handel’s locations in other states have a local tie.

“When we open in these far-reaching areas, in California, the first customers to our window are all from the 330 area code.”

Back in the Valley, Brown said the ice cream business is good — even when the weather isn’t. He remembered a significant temperature swing last year.

“We had old-timers out at the window when it was 40 below,” Brown said.

Watch the entire interview with Brown in the video above.