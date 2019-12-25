WATCH: Full Rich Morgan interview

Rich Morgan last left the WKBN airwaves after 27 years of doing morning weather in March of this year

Storm Team 27 Meteorologist Rod Cowan sat down with the Valley Legend ad asked him what he’s been up and a few more questions.

Here is a sample of that interview:

Rod Cowan – “I am here with the one and only very polarizing figure. You either like him or you love him, and you know who he is: Rich Morgan. You have been away for nine months. What are your first impressions?”

Rich Morgan – “I was very impressed. First time I saw this–walking through the doors–I think I told you this earlier, it is like driving into Pittsburgh. You’re going through a tunnel and then–bang–it hits you! It truly is. In the 40 years that I worked here, this is the most impressive studio that we’ve had, and from what I see on the air, it really is the easiest to work with too.”

Cowan – “What about the chairs? What do you think about the chairs?”

Morgan – “We always had dark colored chairs, but to see something with color like this. It really does…”

Cowan – “It gets your juices flowing?”

Morgan – “Ohh, only for so long. Then, I think about getting up at 2:15 in the morning and then I go, nah.”

Cowan – “Now you are getting into my questions, because my first question, which everyone asks me about you, what have you been up to in the past nine months?”

Morgan – “I have been so busy that I can’t figure out why it is. It just kept rolling and rolling. March firs was the last time I heard an alarm clock. I’ve never set one again. Wake up naturally at 5 a.m. and I usually go running first thing. If it is too cold, then I go walking outside, eat a leisurely breakfast. Unlike, when I was working here. It would take me two hours to eat breakfast because I would just take a bite and have to run in here to do the weather.

“So, after that, once I walk out the door, whatever I see, I can turn left, right or I am involved with our St. Luke Choir. Also St. Luke Vincent de Paul Society, Knights of Columbus, Holy Name. There is all kinds of different things that I have been involved in and just enjoy doing. Just recently, for Christmas, we were making kolache. And no I did not, I did the heavy work. They made it. I took it from the oven and helped cool it off. If any of you bought it, don’t worry. I didn’t actually touch the kolache.”

Cowan – “I wish you a Merry Christmas, happy holidays, happy new year, 2020. I appreciate you stopping by, taking sometime out of your busy schedule.”

Morgan – “I’m glad you’re interested in finding out what I am doing.”

Cowan – “And that, folkds, is a day in the life of Richard Morgan.”

Morgan – “And when you see me out there, make sure you come up to me and say hello. I’m happy to. I’ve got time to talk. I’m retired.”

Cowan – “And I know the guy. Merry Christmas.”

