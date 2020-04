Dr. Amy Acton grew up in Liberty and talked about her local roots as well as being thrust into the spotlight more recently

(WKBN) – The face of Ohio’s effort to control the spread of COVID-19 sat down to talk to WKBN’s Stan Boney on Wednesday.

Dr. Amy Acton, who grew up in Liberty, talked about everything from growing up on the north side to being thrust into the spotlight more recently.

“I’m a very ordinary person in an extraordinary moment,” she told Stan.

She also hypothesized the reasons behind Mahoning County’s higher number of coronavirus-related deaths.

