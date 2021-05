"Hang In There Youngstown" was written in three hours and recorded in one night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – First News anchor/reporter Stan Boney first met Mike Pachelli in 1982, when Boney was assigned to do a story on how a song is created.

It was Pachelli who wrote and produced “Hang In There Youngstown” for Boney to sing.

“Hang In There Youngstown” was written in three hours and recorded in one night.

Earlier this week, Pachelli and Boney linked up again — Boney in Youngstown and Pachelli in his studio in France.

