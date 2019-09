Officer Nicholas Mancini's cruiser went across State Route 5, hit a street sign, went into a ditch and went airborne

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cortland Police Officer Nicholas Mancini, 37, is recovering after a heart attack which caused him to crash his cruiser Saturday.

The police car accelerated, crossed busy Route 5 without getting hit, knocked over a street sign and went into a ditch, which sent it into the air.

Bystanders rushed to get him help, which Chief David Morris said saved Mancini’s life.

