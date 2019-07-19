Watch: Dash-cam video shows water bottle thrown at bicyclist in Lordstown

Police credited the video with leading to the arrest of the suspects

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police released video showing a water bottle being thrown at a bicyclist in Lordstown.

The video, which came from the dash camera of a semi-truck, led to the arrests of 21-year-old Damian Brumfield and 18-year-old Justin Testerman.

Lordstown police identified Brumfield as the driver of the vehicle and Testerman as the passenger.

Police said Brumfield pulled up to the bicyclist, who was on the side of Tod Avenue, while Testerman chucked the full bottle out the window.

The bottle hit the bicyclist in the head.

Testerman and Brumfield are each charged with assault.

Police credited the dash-cam video with leading to the arrest of the suspects.

You can watch that full video above.