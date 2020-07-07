WATCH: Dash cam video shows troopers saving man off of State Route 11

Three troopers carried him up out of a water-filled ditch and up an embankment, just south of Mahoning Avenue in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers saved a man’s life on the side of State Route 11 Friday. On Monday, they released the dash cam video.

Highway Patrol said James Knepper, Jr. was laying unresponsive in a water-filled ditch.

Troopers found him after getting several calls about a man who abandoned his Jeep on the side of the road and was acting erratically.

Three troopers carried him up an embankment and onto the road, just south of Mahoning Avenue. They quickly started CPR.

Knepper was taken to the hospital and is now facing drug paraphernalia charges.