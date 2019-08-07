Watch: Dash-cam video shows high-speed, wrong-way chase through Trumbull County

After nearly 20 minutes, Highway Patrol troopers began ramming the car, trying to force it off the road

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Dash-cam video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows a high-speed chase through normally busy highways near Youngstown State University and through Trumbull County.

After nearly 20 minutes, Highway Patrol troopers began ramming the car, trying to force it off the road as the car starts to slow down. The driver eventually loses control at Tibbetts Wick Road and Route 11, with the car spinning and coming to a stop. The driver was arrested.

Investigators say the chase began after 28-year-old Julius Crawford went to a house in Warren, where he got into a fight with a woman.

The woman said Crawford was waving a gun around and dragged her down a driveway before he took off with another man inside a Chevy Impala.

At one point during the chase, the driver pulled over and dropped a passenger off before continuing.

Crawford now faces charges of aggravated burglary, vehicular assault and failure to comply with a police signal.

Watch the video above to see the full pursuit.