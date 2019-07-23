WATCH: Criminals or victims? The stigma behind human trafficking

Judge Renee Disalvo and Officer Kelly Jankowski, of the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force talk about how victims can sometimes be mistaken as criminals.

There is also a stigma that surrounds the victims of human trafficking.

Often, victims of human trafficking are not looked at as victims, but instead as prostitutes and criminals. This can make it harder for them to be forthcoming and trust police or society.

