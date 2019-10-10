WATCH: Car crashes into SUV, hops curb while fleeing scene in Howland

After the crash, the car drove up and over a curb, through the grass and out of a parking lot

Howland PD Hit Skip Incident The Howland PD is seeking information regarding a hit skip accident that occurred on 10-8-19 around 4:30 pm on SR 46 near High Street. The listed video shows a red Ford four door car with a rear temp tag and dark rims strike another vehicle before driving off. There is a dent on the driver side door area and the front passenger side fender is also missing/damaged. If anyone has information about the incident, vehicle, or the vehicle owner, we request that you call our Howland PD Ph# 330 856-5555. Anonymous tipsters can also send a private message to our Facebook page. Posted by Howland Township Police Dept on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Howland Township police need information on a hit-skip crash.

It happened Tuesday afternoon around 4:30 on State Route 46 near High Street.

A video shows a red Ford car with rear temporary plates and dark rims hit another car and take off.

The car drove up and over a curb, through the grass and out of a parking lot.

There is a dent on the driver’s side door area and the front passenger’s side fender is also damaged.

Call Howland police at 330-856-5555 if you recognize the red car. You can also contact police through the department’s Facebook page.