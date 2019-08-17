WATCH: Brier Hill Fest organizer explains how historic festival came about

People from all over the country come in to attend this festival as a way of celebrating their families and heritage

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday night, the Brier Hill Festival kicked off for the 28th year, celebrating all things Italian.

The festival is located in Youngstown’s Brier Hill neighborhood, the first place immigrants who wanted to work in the city’s steel mills moved to.

People from all over the country come in to attend this festival as a way of celebrating their families and heritage.

The festival ends this Sunday.