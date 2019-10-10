Watch: Boardman school nurse demonstrates new germ-fighting tool

West Boulevard School Nurse Melanie Cochran said it's a lot quicker than using sanitizing wipes and should prevent the spread of germs

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – They’re calling it the “Germinizer,” a new device that Boardman Local Schools is using to prevent kids from getting sick.

The name is a work in progress, but Nurse Melanie Cochran said the device is a lot quicker and more effective than using sanitizing wipes.

West Boulevard School Nurse Melanie Cochran demonstrated the device to WKBN’s Jiovanni Lieggi. After it’s sprayed, it only takes a couple of minutes to dry.

