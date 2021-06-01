Watch: Bear spotted roaming in New Middletown

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The New Middletown Police Department took reports Sunday of a bear roaming through town.

The bear was located doing “bear things,” nothing out of the ordinary, according to police.

Officials at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources told officers that there has been an explosion in the black bear population and that sightings will become more common.

According to ODNR, most black bears range in size from 100 to 400 pounds, are five to six feet in length and average three feet high at the shoulder. The majority of bears in Ohio weigh between 125-250 pounds and are juvenile male bears.

You should never approach a bear or feed it. ODNR advises that the first thing to do when you see a bear is to remain calm. If the bear is not aware of your presence, simply back away from the area slowly. If the bear is aware of your presence and it does not leave the area, avoid direct eye contact with the animal, give the bear an easy escape route and again, simply back slowly away from the area. Always avoid running or climbing trees, which may provoke a chase. An easy way to remember this is to be AWARE: