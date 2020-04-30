Watch: A look inside the home of the Lordstown Endurance

For many in the Valley, it's a stroll down memory lane

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors just released an in-depth video tour of the plant that is now part of what the company calls “Voltage Valley.”

It’s a new operation inside the former General Motors plant.

For many in the Valley, it’s a stroll down memory lane as the plant once employed thousands of GM autoworkers.

It is now the home to the world’s first fully-electric pickup truck.

The tour is guided by CEO Steve Burns. He says if they were to build their new plant from scratch, it just wouldn’t be possible.

Burns said facilities like the former GM plant aren’t built anymore.