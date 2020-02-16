Wastewater well overflows in Coitsville Twp.

Neighbors say there have been "many controversies" regarding these wells over the years

COITSVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday morning, several viewers in the Coitsville Township area were concerned about a wastewater injection well overflowing.

The tanks were leaking for at least 30 minutes.

These wells store wastewater from gas or drilling operations thousands of feet underground.

Neighbors say there have been “many controversies” regarding these wells over the years. They are concerned that the waste could get into the city’s water system.

The company, Bobcat Energy Resources, sent First News a statement: