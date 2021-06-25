Wasteful government spending addressed at Austintown gathering

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The group “Americans for Prosperity” hosted a lunch at a local BBQ restaurant Friday.

Speakers were focused on what they saw as wasteful spending at the state and federal levels. Several local leaders were there.

State Senator Mike Rulli was one of the speakers at the event.

“We feel that the taxpayer spends their money the best. It seems lately whenever the government has a problem, their answer is to just throw more money at the problem,’ Rulli said.

Those at the gathering were asked to sign a petition to end wasteful spending.