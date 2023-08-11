WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A village in Columbiana County is currently under a water boil alert.
The alert is for the entire village of Washingtonville.
It is in effect until further notice.
At this time, the cause is unknown.
by: Sara Pompeo
