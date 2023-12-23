WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — The holiday spirit was in full swing Saturday afternoon as locals packed into the VFW in Washingtonville for a Christmas celebration.

Kids snacked on hot dogs and snow cones and had the chance to meet with Santa Claus to get any last minute Christmas wishes in!

The VFW teamed up with the Lord’s Blessing Food Pantry to help feed more than 130 families. Kids also received a special gift from the food pantry for their wish list.

“Nothing brings me more joy than seeing these kids run around, having fun, getting gifts from Santa. We give them three gifts off their wish list and then they get to pick anything they want off that back table and take home with them,” said Charlie Powell, with Lord’s Blessing Food Pantry.

This is the fourth year the VFW has hosted the event. Powell says it has grown tremendously over that time.