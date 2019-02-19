Washingtonville leaders consider hooking up with Leetonia for water

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) - The village of Washingtonville, which straddles the line between Mahoning and Columbiana counties, has 800 residents. With a budget of just $600,000 a year, there's only a part-time police force and no fire department.

Now, its nearly 70-year-old water tank is showing its age.

Tuesday afternoon, Village Mayor Herman Frank called in leaders from neighboring Leetonia to discuss one possible option -- getting water there.

Others would be building a new water tower, which could cost $250,000, or trying to fix the one they have while it's still repairable.

"Probably wouldn't be beyond repairable in a year, but we've gotta do something, because as everyone knows, rust causes holes," Frank said.

Local leaders admit that whatever they decide will come with a price tag. Not helping matters is that voters repealed a half-percent income tax put on the books just a year ago.

One option that's not being discussed is merging the village with one of its neighbors. While the mayor stresses that would ultimately be up to the voters, he doesn't think it would ever happen.

"Everybody wants their own little village, their own little town, and I can't fault that," he said.

For now, that leaves officials to crunch numbers and find the least expensive and most effective option.