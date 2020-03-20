Was that in there? Police say suspect tries to explain away gun in Youngstown arrest

Reports said a man arrested on a gun charge late Thursday lamented he did not check the car he was driving before he hit the road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man arrested on a gun charge late Thursday lamented he did not check the car he was driving before he hit the road.

Aaron Bankston, 31, of Redfern Drive, said, “Oh, sh**, I forgot the gun.”

Bankston explained his predicament after he was handcuffed about 10:30 p.m. at Market Street and Southern Boulevard.

Police pulled him over for running a stop sign, reports said.

Officers said Bankston appeared very nervous when they questioned him and asked to search his car.

According to the police report, Bankston agreed and also told police he had marijuana in the car. When police looked for the marijuana, they reported finding a loaded 9mm pistol under the driver’s seat with a 15-round magazine.

A glass jar of marijuana was also found in the car, reports said.

Bankston was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

On the way to the jail, reports said Bankston told officers he was upset he did not check the car before he took it out.