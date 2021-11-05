Warren’s Robins Theatre to offer ‘Magical Polar Experience’

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN – The Robins Theatre in Warren is offering a Christmas event for children of all ages.

The Magical Polar Experience is coming to the venue Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. with a matinee on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 1 p.m.

The “fully interactive” experience will include a showing of the film “The Polar Express,” live musical performances, dancers and ballerinas, “Northern Lights,” a visit to the North Pole, a visit from Santa Claus and photo opportunities.

Everyone can come dressed in their pajamas where they will be greeted by a “conductor” who will punch tickets.

Tickets are $22.50 with optional goody bag purchases available for $17.50 which include:

Popcorn

A non-spill beverage

Chocolate chip cookie

Engineer’shat

Elf kisses

Keepsake bell ornament

Cocoa mug

Tickets are on sale at www.robinstheatre.com and at the Robins Theatre Box Office located at 160 E. Market St., Warren, Ohio. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.