Warren’s Lincoln PK-8 School continuing full online learning through next week

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren City Schools has decided to keep all Lincoln PK-8 students learning entirely remotely through November 6.

The district expects these students to go back to a hybrid learning schedule November 9, depending on health conditions at the school and in the community.

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and other staff members had to quarantine. The school went completely remote on Monday.

Contact tracing has already been completed, and no students have been impacted or had to quarantine.

