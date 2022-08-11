WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren Italian-American Festival is officially underway in Courthouse Square in Warren.

Earlier Thursday, Tiny King and Queen contestants were rehearsing. The children ages four to seven will be singing “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” in Italian on the main stage as part of the pageant.

It’ll be followed by the first Miss Italian Pageant since 2019.

The festival features rides, bocce, entertainment and of course Italian food.

“There are so many volunteers that it takes to put on a festival like this, to put on a pageant like this. A pageant program for a festival is meant to promote the festival and that’s what we want to do. We want to get people excited about coming downtown, enjoying our beautiful city,” said pageant coordinator Amanda Beagle.

The festival runs until 11 p.m. each night through Sunday.