Warren’s Class of 2020 greeted by signs of appreciation in their yards

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The class of 2020 is missing out on a lot of senior rituals because of social distancing measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To honor their seniors, staff members at Warren G. Harding are spreading the message “We Love the Class of 2020” all throughout the city.

“It’s very emotional to be going through what our graduates are going through,” said Warren City School District Superintendent Steve Chiaro.

It’s a different kind of spring term in the district. The typically bustling halls are quiet and classrooms are empty.

So, the staff wanted to do something to celebrate the graduating class.

“We thought it was important just to remind them that we’re still here and we’re still family even though we don’t get to see each other, the way we don’t get to see our extended families now,” said school counselor Erin Kampf- Melillo.

After coming up with the idea of a sign, 60 staff members–including teachers, educational aids, secretaries and administrators–personally delivered one to each of the 286 seniors by placing it on their yards.

“I was like, ‘Wow, someone is thinking about us. Warren City Schools is great. The staff, the principal, everyone there is great,” said Warren senior Kaia Toles.

“I’ve worked hard the past 12, 13 years of schooling, so it’s nice they care about what we’ve done,” said Warren senior Nathaniel Shaffer.

“It just really speaks to their heart, their passion, their connection for our students that even in these difficult times, just looking for a way to really stay connected and to put a smile on our students’ faces,” said principal Dante Capers.