Warren’s chief deputy clerk retires after more than 20 years

Deborah Alberini said she'll miss her job and the people she has met and had the ability to help over the years

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A long-time employee of Warren Municipal Court has retired.

Friday was Deborah Alberni’s last day as the court’s system administrator and chief deputy clerk.

She spent the last 23 years working in the city Clerk of Courts and worked for the county nine years before that.

Alberini said she’ll miss her job, including the database work, and the people she has met and had the ability to help over the years.

“Going from 50-60 hours a week to nothing a week is definitely going to be a big change but I’ve got other irons in the fire,” she said.

Her co-workers congratulated her with a sign as she left work for the last time.

A fire engine also escorted her home.

