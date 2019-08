Participating kids receive free chalk, while supplies last, as well as goodies

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Children in Warren are beautifying Courthouse Square with chalk designs.

Chalk on the Walk will be held until 3 p.m. today.

All children will receive free chalk, while supplies last, as well as goodies and activities provided by Nova Coffee and Beautiful Whirl’d.

There will also be live music in the Courthouse Square gazebo by the jazz band Night Breeze.