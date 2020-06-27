Warren’s assistant law director receives discipline for ‘insensitive’ social media post

Law Director Enzo Cantalamessa said while the post was 'extremely insensitive and poorly-timed,' he did not think Traci Sabau needed to be fired over it

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Warren’s assistant law director has been disciplined over a Facebook post, which Law Director Enzo Cantalamessa put the department in an “unfavorable light.”

The post was made by Assistant Law Director Traci Sabau last week in which she referenced that people should exercise restraint until all facts are revealed, rather than rushing to judgment on matters of police use of force. According to Cantalamessa, the language and tone used by Sabau offended some members of the community.

“The social media post lacked sensitivity and appropriate decorum for an attorney in the Warren City Law Department, and, accordingly, she has been issued a written reprimand along with a three-day suspension,” read a statement from Cantalamessa.

Cantalamessa said the suspension can be mitigated by Sabau attending the Racial Equality Institute Seminar, which takes place in August.

Cantalamessa said his decision was made after input by several community organizations, as well as the mayor and law enforcement community.

“Given Attorney Sabau’s 20-year history in the Warren City Law Department, and her instrumental work over the last 12 years in achieving real and meaningful reform in the Warren Police Department, I do not believe termination is warranted in this matter,” he said.

He added that “an extremely insensitive and poorly-timed” social media post should not define the entire career of Sabau, who otherwise has a stellar professional record.

Cantalamessa said he realizes the need for ongoing communication and improvement within the department, so he plans to serve in Mayor Doug Franklin’s Police and Community Trust Initiative, with the goal of ending systemic racism and continuing police reform.