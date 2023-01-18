WASHINGTON (WKBN) — Mayors from across the country traveled to the nation’s capital for the annual Conference of Mayors, including those of Youngstown and Warren.

Youngstown Mayor Jamael “Tito” Brown and Warren Mayor Doug Franklin say the conference is a time to find solutions for issues back home.

For the first ever time ever, a secretary of state spoke at the conference.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the group has met for nine decades to make a better America, and that now is no different.

“We’re committed to working with you to create and execute solutions that can actually make a difference in your communities,” Blinken said. “Public health, climate, supply chains, the future of technology, economic security: These are the issues that your diplomats are working on, day in and day out.”

The group will visit with President Joe Biden on Friday.