WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a big week ahead for a local woodworking enthusiast.

We told you about Eric Mangle’s story in March and showed you his first cuts for a guitar he was building to enter a major competition. He’s finished it! Today, we returned to his shop for an update.

Mangle entered the bass guitar he made from scratch into the Great Guitar Build Off, an international contest. Tuesday, he finds out if he won.

“And from where I stand, I’m doing pretty good because this is all my design,” he said.

Eric started building the bass in March starting with tracing the cutouts on the wood and then the first cuts to begin the project. He used many reclaimed pieces of timber, the body and neck are made out of mahogany. He says there’s nothing about the bass that is something another company makes.

The fretboard is all walnut which is not a standard use of wood for the fretboard,” Mangle said.

It even has marks on the side that glow in the dark so the player on a dark stage knows where to place their fingers. And you’re probably wondering about the color. It’s not something you normally see.

“This was actually a happy accident or a happy mistake like Bob Ross would say,” Magle said.

Mangle makes guitars regularly and sells or auctions them to benefit causes. His wife runs Franklin Healthcare which helps ladies dealing with mastectomies, and this guitar will help that cause, too.

“This money will go to help the war against breast cancer,” Mangle said.

The M design at the top was a suggestion from a fellow player, a simpler version of his Mangled Custom Guitars logo.

The guitar is available in a raffle with proceeds benefiting a group called This Means War Against Breast Cancer. Tickets are just $10 and only 200 are being sold.

Mangle is eager to see who wins and is anxious to ship the guitar.

“This could be going to California. It could be going to Tennessee. It could be going to Bangladesh,” he said.

The auction ends Christmas Eve. You can get involved and help support the cause. Learn more online.

