Warren women unite to pray in light of the New Year

A group named the SWAG Sisters came together to pray for the children across the Valley for the New Year

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of women in Warren united Saturday evening to pray over the Valley.

A group named the SWAG Sisters, which stands for Sisters Welcome All Generations of Women, came together to pray for the children across the Valley.

The idea came together after a meeting that discussed the need for safety and comfort for their children regarding violence and COVID-19.

“We all decided in November to have this, but because COVID kept putting this off, we decided to do it for the New Year. Start off the New Year with a breakthrough,” said Honeya Price of the New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church.

Even in the cold, around 15 women showed up to pray.

The group hopes to see more mothers join as they try to make this an annual gathering.