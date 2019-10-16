Warren woman wakes up to discover homemade Halloween decorations were stolen

Shannon Fusselman said she made the discovery around 3 a.m. Monday morning when her dog woke her up

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman’s Halloween spirit is still thriving even after thieves took off with two of her homemade decorations in the middle of the night.

It was “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” or in this case, Linda Drive in Warren, when Shannon Fusselman’s Halloween decorations were snatched right off her front lawn.

Fusselman has a passion for Halloween.

“Everybody that knows me knows I love Halloween,” she said.

She’s handmade most of the spooky characters on her front lawn.

“I’ve worked day and night trying to put these together, how to get the props made to get them to look like people,” Fusselman said.

But early Monday morning, two of them disappeared.

“Chucky was standing right here and that’s what they snatched up. They just ripped everything out,” Fusselman said.

Chucky and his bride Tiffany were positioned on both sides of her walkway. Now, they’re gone.

Fusselman said she made the discovery around 3 a.m. Monday morning when her dog woke her up.

“We got the door open, come running out and we realized there was a car that stoled a couple of the props or whatever and they took off up the road. We kinda chased them but they took off a little too fast,” she said.

Fusselman called police reporting what had happened. But, she’s determined not to let a few ghouls cast a shadow on her decor.

“I like to see the enjoyment. I like to see the excitement when they know they’re coming to this house,” she said.